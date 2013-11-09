Milan and Lazio back Allegri, Petkovic

Lazio sit seventh with 15 points and have only won two of their past nine games in all competitions, while Milan (12 points) are in 11th position and are winless in their past five matches.

The clubs' respective poor runs has seen the Italian media ramp up the pressure on Lazio head coach Vladimir Petkovic and his Milan counterpart Massimiliano Allegri.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has denied, however, that the capital club are considering a future without Petkovic.

"Nobody has ever put his position into any doubt," Lotito said ahead of Lazio's trip to Parma on Sunday.

"Once we have recovered all of our injured players then you'll all see the potential of our side.

"We're just trying to find the right balance at the moment."

Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani was similarly supportive of Allegri.

Allegri's team will travel to Chievo on Sunday and Galliani dismissed suggestions the 46-year-old head coach had been given an ultimatum of 'win or lose your job'.

"The intention of the club is to stick with Allegri until the end of the season, even if every coach has to deal with the law of results," Galliani said.

"However, there is no Allegri ultimatum. If we lose 22-0 then you would think of a change but I don't like talking about the future.

"I repeat, the match in Verona is important because of the league table but it won't be the last game on earth."