Milan goalkeeper Lopez insists injury is genuine

AC Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez insists that his absence from the first team is due to patellar tendonitis and he has not been dropped from the starting XI.

Lopez has made way for 16-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma in the past three Serie A matches, and the rookie keeper has impressed in wins over Sassuolo, Chievo and Lazio.

Milan subsequently released a statement on Monday stating that Lopez is set for a spell on the sidelines in order to follow a treatment plan for tendonitis.

And the former Real Madrid man - who turned 34 on Tuesday - insisted it has been an issue that has been troubling him for some time.

"For four months I've been living with patellar tendonitis. I've tried to recover and have been working hard with the club's medical staff," he wrote on Facebook.

"During this period, I've done everything possible to be at my best, sacrificing every day, despite the pain, to be available to the coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic].

"Unfortunately the pain has persisted so I have had to stop and pursue a specific recovery plan. This is the only option to resolve the problem.

"I would like to clarify that this decision was made by mutual agreement with the club, and of course has nothing to do with the recent sporting situation, it's a decision of a strictly medical nature.

"I'll continue giving my all to come back soon and as strong as ever."

Lopez's injury marked a double blow for Milan after midfielder Andrea Bertolacci suffered a tear of the thigh muscle tear.

The Italy international is set for further tests on the injury in the next 10 days.