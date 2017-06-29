Milan legend Paolo Maldini to quit professional tennis after one match

The former Italy and Milan captain lost 6-1, 6-1 with partner Stefano Landonio in the first round of the Aspria Tennis Cup in Milan – a Challenger Tour event – to Poland's Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel.

"It was like writing a poem after studying years of maths," said the 49-year-old Maldini, who is also co-owner of NASL franchise Miami FC

"We tried to enjoy the moment, because I didn't expect I'd be able to experience something like this at the age of 49. Ironically, on the very first point of the match I pulled a muscle.

"It was a unique and unrepeatable experience, I have lived it as a game and there will be no other experience like this.

"We could have played better on a few points, but no problem. It could have ended 6-0, 6-3, [but] we lost 6-1 6-1 and that's fine."

Maldini, who only retired from football aged 41, says it's unlikely he will be making a return to professional tennis, and says he only really took part in the ITF event because he belongs to the tennis club that was hosting it, where he plays once a week.

"I would say no, especially because I don't train like an ex-professional," he added.

"I play once a week, I come from another sport, I have physical problems with my knees and a series of limitations due to the inevitable wear and tear caused by football. Also, I don't have much time available."