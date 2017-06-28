Germany goalkeeper uses notes as U21s beat England on penalties

Pollersbeck saved penalties from Tammy Abraham and Nathan Redmond to knock England out of the European U21 Championship in the semi-finals, following a dramatic game which finished 2-2 after extra time.

During the shootout, the Hamburg goalkeeper was spotted checking a piece of paper in his left sock containing what one would assume were penalty instructions.

His actions replicated that of compatriot Jens Lehmann, who once used the same tactic during the senior team's shootout win over Argentina in the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals.

Ben Foster was branded an "iPod hero" after he used videos of Tottenham players taking penalties on his portable device as research to help Manchester United win the League Cup in 2009.

Pollersbeck insisted after the game, though, that the crib sheet was not all that helpful.

"I had a piece of paper and that was a little help, or should have been," he said. "In the end, I decided in the moment. In general, I did not prepare a lot. I loved it that we went to penalties."

Either way, Pollersbeck did the job and Germany U21s will now face Spain in Friday evening's Krakow final.