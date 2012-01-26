Milan set to make decision on Tevez transfer

The Italian champions are keen on bringing the Argentine to Italy, but have already seen a loan offer turned down by Manchester City, who want to sell the player.

However, the Blues value the 27-year-old at around £25 million and, despite Paris Saint-Germain making an acceptable offer to the club, the big-spending Ligue 1 side failed to agree personal terms with the front-man.

Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in the former West Ham United and Manchester United ace, but the player’s preference is with city rivals AC.

And the Rossoneri are set to wait until Friday before deciding whether to make a final offer for Tevez or not.

"We will make a definite decision on Friday," vice presidentAdriano Galliani

told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The defending Serie A champions have been strongly linked with a move for Catania’s Maxi Lopez and are expected to push through a move for the striker should a deal to bring Tevez to the San Siro fail to materialise.

Galliani admitted he is unsure as to whether they will seal a deal for the former Barcelona front-man should compatriot Tevez arrive.

"Will Maxi Lopez join as well? Who knows," he added.

"I will just confirm that if he doesn't arrive, then we will sign Tevez, but they are two alternative options."



