Milan v Genoa: Off-field problems dominate build-up for Inzaghi's men

Milan will be desperate to ease their off-field problems by clinching a much-needed three points at home to Genoa in Serie A on Wednesday.

A dreadful season for Milan hit a new low in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Udinese, which left the club in 10th position and struck a potentially fatal blow to their already slim hopes of playing European football next season.

More worrying for the club's supporters were reports in Italy of a bust-up between head coach Filippo Inzaghi and members of his squad in the aftermath of the Udinese loss.

Inzaghi has endured a torrid debut campaign at San Siro, and there have been persistent rumours that the former striker - who spent 11 years as a player with Milan - will be replaced.

With rumours that Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol is set to enter talks over purchasing the club, Inzaghi's future is shrouded in doubt.

Following the Udinese setback, Inzaghi apologised to the fans for the poor performance and he later revealed he and the team stayed at the club's Milanello training centre on Saturday and would remain there indefinitely.

It remains to be seen if Milan's retreat will pay dividends against a Genoa side that are still well in contention to achieve a UEFA Europa League berth.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side easily dispatched Cesena 3-1 on Sunday to leave them just three points adrift of fifth-placed Sampdoria.

Gasperini believes that Milan's slump this term has been nothing more than a blip, but he wants his team to show no let-up in their quest for Europe.

"Regardless of what the other teams do, it was vital that we got this result [against Cesena]," he told Rai Sport.

"It was another fine performance, an excellent result and our position in the table is good. There are six matches to go and now we have got to this stage, it’s only right we keep pushing.

"Milan remain a top-level team and have played well in fits and starts. It's just an off season."

Milan, who have Stephan El Shaarawy (foot) and Riccardo Montolivo (hamstring) back in training, will need no reminding of the difficulty they face at San Siro having lost 1-0 to Genoa in December's reverse fixture.

Full-back Luca Antonelli scored the winning goal on that occasion, but he could line up against Genoa this time around having returned to Milan - where he began his career - in January.