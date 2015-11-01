Milan's Alex to stay in hospital for observation

Milan defender Alex is to stay in hospital overnight for observation, but head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says the Brazilian is fine after being knocked out cold against Lazio.

Former Chelsea star Alex was taken from the field on a stretcher during Sunday's 3-1 Serie A win at Stadio Olimpico after he was knocked unconscious in a collision with the knee of 16-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Mihajlovic provided a positive update on the defender and says he will stay in hospital as a precautionary measure.

"He got a knock to the head and was diagnosed with head trauma," Mihajlovic told Mediaset. "He went for the tests and they were all clear. He has to remain in hospital overnight for observation.

"But he is fine and that is positive. He lost consciousness, but then he recovered."

Milan were good value for the win at Stadio Olimpico, with ex-Roma men Andrea Bertolacci and Philippe Mexes, and Carlos Bacca all on target.

Mihajlovic was disappointed to concede late on through Ricardo Kishna's consolation, but commended his team for their showing in the capital which left them sixth after three straight wins.

"It's a shame we conceded late on, but the team played very well," he added.

"We were solid and always closed down our opponents quickly. We knew it would be a difficult game, but the team spirit was on show. We were deserved winners.

"I don't know about calling this a turning point, we still have to take it one game at a time. This is our third straight win and we've climbed the table.

"We play with less fear now and since we changed system to 4-3-3 we are under less pressure at the back."