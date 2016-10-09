Milik to undergo surgery on ACL injury
After suffering an injury in Poland's win over Denmark, scans have confirmed Arkadiusz Milik has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.
Arkadiusz Milik will undergo surgery on Monday on a knee injury suffered while playing for Poland.
The Napoli forward was forced off at half-time in his country's 3-2 win over Denmark, and was sent for a scan on Sunday.
The results of the scan showed Milik has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, meaning a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Since moving to Serie A from Ajax at the start of the current campaign, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals at club level in all competitions.
