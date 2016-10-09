Milik to undergo surgery on ACL injury

Arkadiusz Milik will undergo surgery on Monday on a knee injury suffered while playing for Poland.

The Napoli forward was forced off at half-time in his country's 3-2 win over Denmark, and was sent for a scan on Sunday.

The results of the scan showed Milik has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, meaning a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Since moving to Serie A from Ajax at the start of the current campaign, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals at club level in all competitions.