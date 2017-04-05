Milinkovic-Savic not joining Juventus, says agent

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is "totally committed" to Lazio despite links with Juventus, according to his agent.

The 22-year-old struck his seventh goal of the season on Tuesday to help his side to a 4-3 aggregate victory over city rivals Roma in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

There are reports in Italy that Juve director general Giuseppe Marotta will meet with Lazio president Claudio Lotito to discuss a possible deal for the player, who has also been linked with Premier League sides including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But his representative, Mateja Kezman, says Milinkovic-Savic wants to stay and develop at the Stadio Olimpico.

"He's totally dedicated to Lazio," former Chelsea and PSV striker Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb.

"He wants to win the Coppa Italia and take Lazio into the Champions League. He's continuing to work and he is growing every day.

"He's doing well at the moment and it's normal that big clubs are paying attention to him. I have a lot of contacts and I've played for big clubs, so there are people calling.

"However, he's only thinking of Lazio. Soon we'll sit down with [sporting director Igli] Tare and Lotito to see what's best for the club and the player.

"I've said more than once that relations are good with Lazio and we'll find the best option for everyone. Plus, Sergej has three years left on his contract."