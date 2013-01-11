Milito could return for Inter after injury

The Argentine striker missed Inter's 3-1 defeat at Udinese last week due to a knee injury but manager Andrea Stramaccioni said on Friday that he was well again.

"Milito has recovered; he has a small problem with his knee that causes him a bit of pain but isn't a serious medical problem," said the Inter coach at Friday's pre-match news conference.

Inter are fifth in Serie A on 35 points, nine behind leaders Juventus, after picking up one point in their last three games.

The 33-year-old Milito has scored eight goals in 18 appearances this season.