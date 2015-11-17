Miller delighted to extend Rangers contract

Rangers striker Kenny Miller has signed a contract extension until 2017 and will also take up a coaching role at Ibrox.

The former Scotland international, who scored 18 goals in 70 appearances for his country, is in his third spell at the Glasgow club and will start working with Rangers' Under-20 team.

"It was unexpected to have the conversation so early in regards to staying for another year. It's great to get it done and dusted," the 35-year-old told the club's official website.

Miller scored five goals in his first three appearances of the season, but has not found the net since August.

He added: "I'm very, very thankful that the manager has seen enough in the first four or five months to offer me that extra year, and hopefully I can repay him with some good performances, a few more goals and hopefully a promotion to get us back to the top league next year."

Rangers manager Mark Warburton stressed that despite coaching with Ian Durrant's Under-20s, Miller has signed a "playing contract".

He said: "His seniority within the squad is very important, his knowledge and his experience are special when we have such a young squad and have recruited young players and have taken in young loan players too."

Rangers are currently top of the Scottish Championship after the first 13 games of the season, five points clear of their nearest rivals Hibernian.