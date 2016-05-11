Milner disappointed not to finish with a win at Anfield

James Milner praised Liverpool's character after they scored an injury-time goal to draw 1-1 with Premier League rivals Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday.

Eden Hazard's first-half solo strike had the visitors on course to spoil the occasion of Liverpool's last home match of the season, as well as Jurgen Klopp's 50th in charge of the club.

However, substitute Christian Benteke was in the right place to capitalise on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and head home a dramatic late equaliser.

Milner acknowledged Liverpool had been below par for much of the game, although they still found a way to make sure they avoided losing a week before their Europa League final against Sevilla.

"It's disappointing not to win the game. We wanted to win," he told the club's official website.

"They're obviously a good team and I know we can play better than we did. We showed in patches what we can do, but I think we were maybe a yard or two off it tonight, for whatever reason.

"It's a bit disappointing, but we've shown that character again to keep going until the end."

Team-mate Kolo Toure admitted manager Klopp had delivered a few harsh words to his players during the half-time interval.

"In the first half it wasn't there, we were not playing as a team. When we do that, we know it is difficult to beat us," the defender told Sky Sports.

"The manager went at us hard in the dressing room. That changed the game – we played together and we scored a good goal."

With a final Premier League fixture away at West Brom to come on Sunday, Toure also made it clear Liverpool's players had to put next Wednesday's European final to the back of their minds.

"It's important to keep playing well, give 100 per cent," he added. "You don't want to think about the final. If you think about it too much, you don't perform."