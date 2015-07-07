Milner expects central role

Liverpool midfielder James Milner expects to play centrally more often during the upcoming Premier League season.

Milner, 29, joined Brendan Rodgers' team on a free transfer in June, ending a five-season stay at Manchester City.

The versatile Milner was often used out wide by City, but said given the chance to feature centrally was part of his reason for joining Liverpool.

"I've been very fortunate to play for some massive clubs during my career so far and this is another one," he told the club's website.

"It's a great challenge for me.

"I want to play football and play more centrally if I can - and that's where the manager said he sees me playing.

"That's a big thing for me coming to the later stages of my career - I'm not going to say the end of my career because I still feel I have plenty of football left in me. I want to play as much football as I can.

"When I'm sat at 45 and retired, I want to look back and see what I've done and that I've played games, rather than having come to the end of my career and tailed off."

Departed captain Steven Gerrard has left a huge leadership hole - as well as one in central midfield.

Milner, who has taken the number seven shirt once worn by Kenny Dalglish and Luis Suarez, said he was ready to lead.

"If you look at the squad here, there is a great mix of home-grown British players and foreign lads as well, but there's also quite a lot of younger players in there," he said.

"I've been lucky enough to be playing for maybe 13 years or something now - it makes me feel a bit older - but hopefully I can bring that experience to the squad and help those younger guys along.

"As I said, I've been fortunate enough to win trophies.

"Obviously Liverpool came so close a couple of years ago to winning the league and being up against them in that title run-in, it felt like the whole world wanted them to win the league. That shows the love for the club and the global respect for the team.

"Hopefully, my experience can help us get into that position again. And if I can use the experience of winning trophies to help the younger guys, hopefully it can help get us over the line and win some silverware."