Milner: I'll stay at Man City if I'm playing

Milner, 28, is into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

The England international has made it clear he is more than happy to sign a new deal with Premier League City, providing he is able to feature regularly in Manuel Pellegrini's first team.

Although Milner played in 31 of City's top-flight games last season, he only started 12 of those and is keen to play a more prominent role.

"Basically I want to be here - as long as I'm playing," Milner is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"I love it here and hopefully I can be here for a long time to come. But that's determined on how much football I get. I just want to feel like I'm contributing.

"I played a fair amount last year - maybe not as many in the league as I would have liked but I felt I contributed to the trophies I won. That's what it's about.

"I think at the end of the season you win trophies and you haven't played as much as you wanted it can be frustrating. But that wasn't the case last year and hopefully it won't be this either."

Milner is set to face additional competition for a place this term, with Fernando having arrived from Porto, but welcomes the challenge.

"I've been here four years now - you know what to expect. There's big-money signings every year," said the former Aston Villa man.

"You want to play against the top teams, play with the best players in the world. We definitely have that at City, you test yourself every single day in training.

"You want to improve, you want to win trophies and think 'did I become the best player that I can'?

"If you can't improve playing with these guys in the dressing room you are going to struggle anyway."