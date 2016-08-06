Milner injury 'does not look good'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fears James Milner is set for a spell on the sidelines after admitting the injury he sustained against Barcelona "does not look good".

The Reds' vice-captain was replaced shortly before the break by Alberto Moreno as Liverpool ran riot in a 4-0 victory against the LaLiga champions.

Klopp stated that the problem is with Milner's heel and the midfielder is set to undergo a scan with Liverpool's Premier League curtain-raiser against Arsenal just eight days away.

"I'm happy with the result and the game was good for us to learn a lot of things," Klopp told a post-match news conference.

"So now we hope that we are injury free.

"Milly, it doesn't look too good. We have no real idea what it is but it's something with the heel and we have to do a scan and then we'll know more."