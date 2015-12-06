Milner: Liverpool struggled for belief before Klopp

Liverpool midfielder James Milner said manager Jurgen Klopp has brought fresh belief to the team after taking charge in October.

Klopp's Liverpool have only lost one match, a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, since the German replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

In that time, Liverpool have won through to the League Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 6-1 rout of Southampton, while they also brushed aside Premier League champions Chelsea and title hopefuls Manchester City.

Milner, who has deputised as captain in the absence of Jordan Henderson, admits Liverpool "struggled for belief" before Klopp's arrival on Merseyside.

"At times this season, and hopefully it is changing now, I see a talented group of players who don't realise how good we are and how good we can be," the England international said.

"It is never easy changing manager. I was disappointed obviously for Brendan, I think he is a top manager, came so close to glory as well.

"It was disappointing but unfortunately that’s football, things change quick and you have to get over it."

Milner praised the manner in which former Dortmund coach Klopp has imposed his ideas on Liverpool in such a short space of time, although the club remain adrift of the all-important top four in seventh position.

"Coming into a new club and one with the history of Liverpool in a new country is not easy," Milner said.

"I think probably the hardest job is getting people to take to you straightaway. He has changed things with the team, training schedules and things like that.

"But I think he has done it in the right way as well, you can't just come in and start blasting and changing absolutely everything right away."



Liverpool face Steve McClaren's struggling Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.