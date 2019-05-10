Mimnaugh among young guns leading survival fight

Reegan Mimnaugh is one of the young Hamilton players who will be trying to ensure Ladbrokes Premiership survival in Paisley on Monday night.

The 17-year-old midfielder has broken into the Accies first team squad this season from a club academy noted for developing players.

With just two Premiership fixtures remaining – and Dundee already relegated – Brian Rice’s side are four points ahead of second-bottom St Mirren.

Mimnaugh, delighted to be enjoying the “great experience” of first-team football earlier than expected, will be going all out to make sure Hamilton get the point they need to ensure they escape the play-off spot.

He said: “Young boys coming through here are hungry and work hard all the time, basically rats out there.

“We are hungry, just wanting the ball and want to do everything you can.

“Hamilton is about going to press, win the ball back, tackle and then you get the likes of Daz (Darian MacKinnon) and Dougie (Imrie) who help you through it.

“All I have dreamed about as a kid is to play first-team football and you get that chance here. It has been brilliant.

“I always set myself a target and it was to be breaking through this time next year when I got the chance to bulk up but the gaffer has given me a chance.

“I am in the gym nearly every day and I just need to keep working hard.”