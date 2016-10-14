Minutes for Wilshere not Howe's priority

Eddie Howe insists Jack Wilshere playing 90 minutes is not among his priorities as Bournemouth prepare to take on Hull City.

Wilshere joined Bournemouth from Arsenal on a one-year loan deal in an attempt to get his career back on track, but he is yet to complete a full game for the Cherries.

Nevertheless, Howe is adamant the team is what matter most to him, not Wilshere's playing time.

"The 90 minutes with Wilshere will come, but it is not high on my agenda to talk about. The team is the most important," Howe said at a news conference ahead of the Tigers' visit to Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

"We know the importance of this game. But we know the importance of every game. We feel the pressure in every match to perform and pick up points. Ultimately that is what will get you where you want to be at the end of the season.

"They have certainly started the season very well. The most impressive thing [Mike] Phelan has done is change the way they play, they are a very attractive team to watch. We know they are going to pose a threat, but as always we need to focus on our own preparation in the build-up to the game.

"Every home game, especially with the form we are in at home, we feel is very, very important. As a footballer you should enjoy coming out to play at home in front of your own supporters."