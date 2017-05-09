Mirallas to sign new Everton deal

Kevin Mirallas will sign a contract extension at Everton, club chairman Bill Kenwright has revealed.

The Belgium international has been in and out of the Toffees side under Ronald Koeman this season, making 21 Premier League starts and scoring four times.

Mirallas had hinted at a January exit earlier in the campaign as he looked to retain his place in the international plans of former Goodison Park boss Roberto Martinez.

However, the 29-year-old will follow in the footsteps of injured defender Seamus Coleman in committing his future to the Blues.