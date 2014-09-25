Miranda: Atleti will still focus on set-pieces

Spanish champions Atleti earned a hard-fought 1-0 triumph at Almeria on Wednesday, with centre-back Miranda grabbing the only goal of the game when he headed home Koke's expert corner on the hour mark.

After the game head coach Diego Simeone defended Atleti's methods and the amount of goals the team score from set-plays.

Miranda backed the words of Simeone and says the team have no intention of altering a winning formula.

"We will continue to work and train because a set-piece can decide a match, although nowadays, everyone knows how we play, so one strategic action can determine a match," he told reporters.

"We practice it a lot and have a great passer like Koke and we have great finishers like Raul [Garcia], [Diego} Godin, and even myself."

Atleti remain unbeaten in La Liga this term and have taken 11 points from their opening five matches.