Miranda backs Dunga as Brazil boss

Brazil defender Miranda remains confident that Dunga is the right man to lead the Selecao to glory.

Having taken over from Luiz Felipe Scolari in the aftermath of Brazil's nightmare World Cup exit on home soil, Dunga oversaw 11 straight wins to take good form into the Copa America in Chile.

Having negotiated a tricky group including Peru, Colombia and Venezuela, Brazil were subsequently dumped out at the quarter-final stage by Paraguay on penalties.

The Copa will be held again next year to celebrate the competition's centenary and Miranda believes Dunga should be allowed to remain in position as Brazil hope for a case of third time lucky.

"Dunga has been doing a great job," Miranda told Perform.

"It is normal that some difficult moments happen.

"Two defeats can't erase everything good we've done so far. We had 11 wins in a row and we can't say after two defeats that everything is wrong.

"We have to give time to him, he is building the Selecao after a huge difficulty of losing a World Cup at home.

"We are getting our confidence back and it is a time for working hard. We have to invest in Dunga's job."

Miranda also called on Brazil's fans to stay loyal, despite back-to-back disappointments.

"I think this is a moment - a bad moment for Brazilian national team," he added.

"As a player and a supporter of the Selecao, I think the best way to overcome this moment is with the affection of the supporters.

"I am sure we will have a very difficult World Cup qualifying and our supporters' affection will be crucial for us to overcome this moment."