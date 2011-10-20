Misquoted Ibrahimovic offers Swedish lessons

The tall Swede said he was misquoted in Italy over an interview he gave in his homeland before a recent Euro 2012 qualifier and that he was not down in the dumps.

"I'm not sad, I'll have to teach people Swedish because they didn't understand what I said in that interview," he said after scoring in the 2-0 Champions League win over BATE Borisov.

"I'm fine and I think I showed that on the pitch."

Although Milan have made a stuttering start to the defence of their Serie A title, it has been a different story in Europe where they have taken seven points from three games in Group H and are cruising towards the last 16.

"I think we played really well and created lots of chances," said Ibrahimovic, who has scored in each of their last two European games after missing the opener against former club Barcelona through injury.

"We are aiming to win every competition we are involved in. We cannot afford to relax, we have to keep working hard to keep improving and I hope we can better than last year."

Nigerian full-back Taye Taiwo, whose rocketing left-foot shot resembles that of former Brazil international Roberto Carlos, added a new dimension to Milan in Wednesday's game.

There was a sense of anticipation every time the former Olympique Marseille player joined the attack and he uncorked one pile-driver in the first half, a 30-metre volley which flew narrowly wide.

"It was good to give Taiwo a chance to show what a good player he is. He's getting a lot better in training," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Taye said he found the Champions League, where he has plenty of previous experience, a relief after Serie A.

"I'm getting more and more faith in my abilities in training and during the games and I think you can see that when I play," he said.

"The league is very difficult. I've been watching lots of DVDs to learn what I can. In the Champions League the play is different.

"I know it a bit better than I know Serie A because I have some experience in playing there."