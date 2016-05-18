Mitroglou makes permanent Benfica switch

Greece international Kostas Mitroglou has completed a permanent move from Championship outfit Fulham to Portuguese champions Benfica, the club announced on Tuesday.

Mitroglou has joined on a four-year contract, keeping him at the Estadio da Luz until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old joined Benfica in 2015 on a season-loan deal, scoring 20 goals as Benfica won a third consecutive Primeira Liga title - finishing two points above rivals Sporting CP.

"I'm very happy. This was my goal. I wanted to come here to prove I was able to help the team and I'm very happy to stay", Mitroglou told Benfica TV.

"I had heard a lot of things before coming but it clearly surpassed my best expectations. Everything is amazing at Benfica, the team, the fans, everything!"

Mitroglou scored one of the most important goals of Benfica's season as they defeated Sporting 1-0 in March to move above their local rivals in the table, before going on to win their remaining nine games and claim the league title.

"All the goals that the team scored, not just mine, were very important," he added. "The one I scored in the derby was important because the victory allowed us to climb to the top spot.

"There was a period when we were eight points behind, but we always believed and the coach prepared us very well."