Mixed emotions for Adam after remarkable goal

Adam stunned the Premier League leaders when he caught Thibaut Courtois out with an audacious effort from almost 65 yards to score what will surely be the goal of the season, after Eden Hazard had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

The Scotland midfielder's wonder-strike just before half-time was not enough for Stoke to avoid defeat, as Loic Remy scored a second-half winner to put Jose Mourinho's side seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Adam was left with mixed emotions after Stoke slumped to a third consecutive loss.

He told BBC Sport: "I never knew I had that much power, to beat a quality goalkeeper like that is something special. One that I will always remember. It was one of them that sat up nicely and I saw the goalie off his line. I was lucky enough that it went in.

"Once in a lifetime this can happen to you, it's great on an individual level - a great way to get my 50th goal in English football - but the team lost and that is the disappointing thing."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes was frustrated that his side were unable to make Adam's stunner count, but refused to blame Philipp Wollscheid for bringing down Cesc Fabregas for Chelsea's penalty, or the otherwise outstanding Asmir Begovic after he was at fault for Remy's winner.

Hughes told Sky Sports: "The first half was a struggle for us really, we didn't get a foothold in the game and Chelsea put us under a bit of pressure, which we didn't deal with.

"We got back into the game with an outstanding goal by Charlie. I didn't think he was going for goal initially but once he gets in position to strike balls he has got that ability.

"Fair play to him for seeing the goalkeeper off his line and he despatched it, fantastic skill. It's just a shame we weren't able to capitalise on that.

"In the second half we were under great pressure and unfortunately Asmir made a bad decision and they got the second goal.

"We lost to a penalty and a mistake in distribution but I'm not going to criticise either of the guys. Both have stopped goals in the past and did in this game, we just have to pick ourselves up and go again."