Mixed emotions for Liverpool boss Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was both delighted and disappointed as his side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg.

Chelsea took the lead in the 18th minute at Anfield when Eden Hazard scored from the penalty spot after being brought down by Emre Can.

The home side dominated possession for the majority of the game thereafter, and earned a draw through Raheem Sterling's fine solo effort just before the hour.

Liverpool went close through Steven Gerrard and Adam Lallana after that but were unable to find a winner, leaving Rodgers with mixed emotions before next week's second leg at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm delighted with the performance but disappointed with the result," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought we deserved to win the game. We showed great character after going one behind, which I think was the only shot on target they had.

"Some of our play was very, very impressive so it was a wonderful performance which sets the second leg up perfectly.

"They're at home and probably have to open up a bit more. I think it's still all to play for.

"It was a great game, two big teams really fighting to get an advantage but I was really pleased with our performance because that shows the improvements we are making.

"Hopefully in the second leg we can put a few chances away and we'll be in a better position."