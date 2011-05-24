Miyaichi grateful for Feyenoord experience

The Japanese starlet joined Arsene Wenger’s side in January, signing his first professional contract with the Gunners. However, upon his arrival Miyaichi was immediately loaned to Feyenoord in order for the winger to gain first team experience.

Life in the Eredivisie has proved prosperous for the 18-year-old, with a string of influential performances showcasing his potential future worth to Arsenal.

His impressive form at such a young age in a league that demands top physical and technical ability has prompted his possible initiation into the Arsenal squad for next term.

Miyaichi admits that exposure to the rigours of the Dutch league will prove a major benefactor to the development of his career and, speaking to Feyenoord's official website, the young star struggled to contain excitement.

"My time at Feyenoord has been even more wonderful than I had originally expected," he said.

"This was my first experience living abroad, and that was awesome. Every day I play football and I have the feeling that I could develop every day."

He also paid tribute to the fans of the Rotterdam outfit for helping him settle in.

"If the fans chant my name, it gives me a warm feeling inside," he explained. "The fans are the 12th man and fight with the players. It is wonderful to play at a sold-out Kuip. I have developed thanks to the supporters. I would like them to know that I am grateful for that."

Since making his debut for Feyenoord in February, Miyaichi has made 12 appearances and notched up three goals.

