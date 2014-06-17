MK Dons draw AFC Wimbledon in League Cup

Tuesday's draw pitted the two clubs together in what is likely to be a fiercely-contested clash given the controversial circumstances surrounding how MK Dons were formed a decade ago.

MK Dons were established following the fallout of Wimbledon FC's decision to relocate to Milton Keynes in 2003, with AFC Wimbledon subsequently formed by disgruntled supporters who opposed the move.

AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed a fairytale rise up the football pyramid since the fledgling club was launched and secured promotion to League Two in 2011.

The League Cup tie will mark only the second meeting between the sides, with League One MK Dons have triumphed in an FA Cup second-round encounter in December 2012.

Cardiff City, recently relegated from the Premier League, face a difficult trip at Coventry City, while Wolves host Northampton Town.

Luton Town and Cambridge United both returned to the Football League after clinching promotion from the Conference last term and face Swindon Town and Birmingham City respectively.

The majority of Premier League teams will enter at round two, along with recently relegated Norwich City and Fulham, while the seven top-flight teams involved in European competition join in the third round.

First-round fixtures are scheduled to take place during the week commencing Monday 11th August.

Draw in full:

Oldham Athletic v Middlesbrough

Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County

Tranmere Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Accrington Stanley

Bolton Wanderers v Bury

Rochdale v Preston North End

Rotherham United v Fleetwood Town

Carlisle United v Derby County

Port Vale v Hartlepool United

Morecambe v Bradford City

Barnsley v Crewe Alexandra

Chesterfield v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Scunthorpe United

Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic

York City v Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

Reading v Newport County

Bristol City v Oxford United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Cheltenham Town

Coventry City v Cardiff City

Luton Town v Swindon Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Brentford

Charlton Athletic v Colchester United

Crawley Town v Ipswich Town

Wolves v Northampton Town

Yeovil Town v Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Exeter City v AFC Bournemouth

Stevenage v Watford

Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient

Birmingham City v Cambridge Untied

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Millwall v Wycombe Wanderers

Southend United v Walsall