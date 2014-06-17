MK Dons draw AFC Wimbledon in League Cup
AFC Wimbledon have been handed a mouth-watering visit to rivals MK Dons in the first round of the League Cup.
Tuesday's draw pitted the two clubs together in what is likely to be a fiercely-contested clash given the controversial circumstances surrounding how MK Dons were formed a decade ago.
MK Dons were established following the fallout of Wimbledon FC's decision to relocate to Milton Keynes in 2003, with AFC Wimbledon subsequently formed by disgruntled supporters who opposed the move.
AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed a fairytale rise up the football pyramid since the fledgling club was launched and secured promotion to League Two in 2011.
The League Cup tie will mark only the second meeting between the sides, with League One MK Dons have triumphed in an FA Cup second-round encounter in December 2012.
Cardiff City, recently relegated from the Premier League, face a difficult trip at Coventry City, while Wolves host Northampton Town.
Luton Town and Cambridge United both returned to the Football League after clinching promotion from the Conference last term and face Swindon Town and Birmingham City respectively.
The majority of Premier League teams will enter at round two, along with recently relegated Norwich City and Fulham, while the seven top-flight teams involved in European competition join in the third round.
First-round fixtures are scheduled to take place during the week commencing Monday 11th August.
Draw in full:
Oldham Athletic v Middlesbrough
Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool
Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County
Tranmere Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Accrington Stanley
Bolton Wanderers v Bury
Rochdale v Preston North End
Rotherham United v Fleetwood Town
Carlisle United v Derby County
Port Vale v Hartlepool United
Morecambe v Bradford City
Barnsley v Crewe Alexandra
Chesterfield v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Scunthorpe United
Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic
York City v Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
Reading v Newport County
Bristol City v Oxford United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Cheltenham Town
Coventry City v Cardiff City
Luton Town v Swindon Town
Dagenham & Redbridge v Brentford
Charlton Athletic v Colchester United
Crawley Town v Ipswich Town
Wolves v Northampton Town
Yeovil Town v Gillingham
Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon
Exeter City v AFC Bournemouth
Stevenage v Watford
Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient
Birmingham City v Cambridge Untied
Portsmouth v Peterborough United
Millwall v Wycombe Wanderers
Southend United v Walsall
