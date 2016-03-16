MK Dons launch investigation into player behaviour at Cheltenham

Championship strugglers MK Dons have launched an investigation into the behaviour of one of their players at the Cheltenham Festival.

Photographs in the British media appeared to show Dons midfielder Samir Carruthers urinating into a glass at the race meeting on Tuesday.

Further images show a glass of liquid being poured from the balcony Carruthers' party were on by another member of the 22-year-old's group.

"The club is aware of pictures circulating in the national media of one of its players at the Cheltenham Festival," an MK Dons statement read.

"The club has commenced an internal investigation into the matter."

Another player reported to be involved is Northampton Town striker James Collins, who is on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Collins' parent club have also announced plans to investigate the incident.

"Shrewsbury Town Football Club have been made aware of an alleged incident involving player James Collins, currently on loan at Northampton Town, at Cheltenham Racecourse," said the League One club in a statement.

"Shrewsbury Town will fully investigate the alleged incident and no further comment will be made until the investigation processed has been finalised."