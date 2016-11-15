Mkhitaryan will be a Man United star, insists Blomqvist

Former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist believes it is only a matter of time before Henrikh Mkhitaryan proves his quality for the club.

The Armenia captain has been kept on the fringes of the first team by manager Jose Mourinho for much of the season, making just one appearance since he was replaced at half-time of the 2-1 loss to Manchester City on September 10.

Mourinho has publicly urged the former Borussia Dortmund star to do more to earn his place in the team, prompting the player himself to vow to win over his manager when he returns from international duty this week.

Blomqvist, who won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999 with United, is confident that Mkhitaryan will be a success in England.

"He can definitely become a star," the former Sweden international told MUTV.

"United is a big club and it takes longer to settle in for some players. Maybe Henrikh needs a little more time to settle in but, when you see how he reads the game and what he has achieved elsewhere, it's surely only going to be a matter of time before he shows us what he can do at Old Trafford."

Blomqvist also praised the impact of compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic since his move to United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in July.

"It's obvious what Zlatan has brought to the club on the pitch - and not just directly," he said. "His movement allows space for others to create and score goals too.

"But he's also just as important off the pitch, showing the youngsters how to be a good professional and setting an example. He still works hard, in spite of the fact that he's won everything, and he enjoys it. That's a good sign."