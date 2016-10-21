MLS fines Drogba for Impact snub

Montreal Impact striker Didier Drogba has been fined for refusing to take up a place on the bench against Toronto FC last week.

On Friday, MLS fined former Ivory Coast captain and Chelsea great Drogba an undisclosed amount.

Drogba was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad as the Impact secured a play-off berth thanks to a 2-2 draw with Canadian rivals Toronto.

It was later revealed by Mauro Biello that the 38-year-old Drogba made the decision after being told he would be among the substitutes for the match.

Drogba and the Impact have since resolved the dilemma, according to club president Joey Saputo heading into the final game of the regular season against New England Revolution.

This season, Drogba has scored 10 goals and amassed six assists.