MLS icon De Rosario finally calls time

MLS icon and Canada international Dwayne De Rosario announced his retirement on Sunday, ending his 18-year professional career.

The ex-Toronto FC attacker, who also played for San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls and DC United in 16 years in MLS, claimed his greatest honour was representing his hometown of Scarborough - a suburb of Toronto - throughout his career.

Toronto released De Rosario at the end of last season.

De Rosario played 81 matches and scored 22 goals for Canada but it was in MLS that he truly made his name, winning four championships and the 2011 MVP award.

The 36-year-old retires as Canada and Toronto's all-time leading goalscorer.

"Salute to all my fans/family who supported me throughout my #MLS career I am humbled by all your love & support," De Rosario wrote on Instagram.

"It was always a dream of mine to represent my family & community #Scarborough #Toronto #Canada to the best of my ability everywhere I played.

"Know that dreams come true. I'm excited for what's next with my new role in MLSE [Toronto's owners Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment] as ambassador. Again, I #salute you all."

De Rosario lifted the MLS Cup with the Earthquakes in 2001 and 2003, as well as in 2006 and 2007 with Houston.

The versatile forward finishes his Toronto career with 33 goals in all competitions after two stints with his hometown club.

De Rosario was named MLS MVP in 2011 when he tied with Chris Wondolowski as the leading goalscorer with 16 and played for three clubs - Toronto, Red Bulls and DC.