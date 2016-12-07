MLS MVP Villa has no interest in Premier League move

MLS MVP David Villa says a move to the Premier League is not something that he will consider at this stage of his career.

New York City FC striker Villa saw off competition from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan of rivals New York Red Bulls to collect the prestigious honour after a season in which he scored 23 goals in 33 appearances.

The former Spain international, 35, was asked about the possibility of playing in English football, with the likes of Thierry Henry, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane having all enjoyed loan spells in the Premier League while playing in MLS.

But the ex-Barcelona forward is only concentrating on his career in New York.

"I had the opportunity in the past, it is not in my plans. I like a lot the Premier League, I watch it all the time and I am excited by every game in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"It is one of the best leagues in the world. I had the opportunity to go there, but now it's not in my thinking now. I feel good at New York City FC and I am still here."

Villa also spoke of his pride at being recognised as MVP and is delighted to have achieved one of the main objectives he set when moving to America.

"I'm very proud to represent New York City FC and to receive this award," he said.

"It's a big day for me because this is one of the things I said I wanted to do when I came here two years ago.

"This is an important day in my career – this is an important moment for me. This award is for the best player in this amazing league which has many quality players so this is a very happy and proud day for me."