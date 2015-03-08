MLS: Orlando 1-1 New York City
Kaka triumphed in the battle of the World Cup winners on Sunday, as MLS debutants Orlando City and New York City played out a 1-1 draw.
The ex-Brazil international struck a late equaliser for the home side in front of 62,510 fans at Orlando's Citrus Bowl, while New York City's captain - and former Spain representative - David Villa failed to get on the scoresheet.
United States international Mix Diskerud had threatened to upstage both team-mate Villa and Orlando captain Kaka when he curled home NYC's maiden competitive goal in the 76th minute.
But in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Kaka stepped up to take a free-kick from 20 yards and his effort took a massive deflection to beat NYC goalkeeper Josh Saunders and spark the majority of the crowd into raucous celebrations.
In a tight encounter in Florida, Orlando generally had the better chances with Kaka much more involved than Villa.
But the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward still provided a moment of class, cutting in from the right wing to tee up Diskerud with 14 minutes remaining, but Kaka had the last laugh.
