MLS Preview: Colorado to kick off at Red Bulls

The Rapids reached the Western Conference's wildcard play-off last season, only to go down 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders.



Oscar Pareja's men will be looking to go at least one better in 2014, and open their campaign with a visit to the New York Red Bulls.



The Red Bulls will be reeling after copping a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps in their season opener in Canada.



Mike Petke's men - who won the Supporters' Shield last season for having the best regular-season record - will be hoping their home opener can go much smoother, as they continue their quest to advance on last year's Eastern Conference semi-final showing.



Also on Saturday, Toronto FC and the San Jose Earthquakes both begin their seasons.



Toronto travel to take on the Seattle Sounders, who won their opening clash with a 1-0 result over champions Sporting Kansas City.



The Earthquakes are up against 2013 finalists Real Salt Lake in San Jose, with the latter starting their season in positive fashion with a 1-0 road win over Los Angeles Galaxy.



Other Saturday fixtures see Philadelphia Union up against New England Revolution, Sporting KC host FC Dallas and Montreal Impact away at Houston Dynamo.



On Sunday, the Whitecaps - early pace-setters in the West after dismantling New York - will hope to take their good form on the road to Chivas USA.



Chivas had a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire to kick-start their season, meaning a high-scoring affair is on the cards for teams sitting first and second in the West.



Earlier on Sunday, the Fire are on the road at Portland Timbers.



Neither side broke through in their respective first matches, with the Timbers drawing with Philadelphia 1-1.