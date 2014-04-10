MLS Preview: Columbus Crew travel to San Jose

Crew were humbled 2-0 at home to Toronto last week, but remain top of the Eastern Conference on goal difference from their conquerors, with both on nine points.

Earthquakes sit bottom of the Western Conference, with just one point from three matches.

Although Crew will need to snap a six-match winless run in games against San Jose, with the two sides drawing five of those.

On Saturday, Toronto host the Colorado Rapids at BMO Field.

Six of the past seven contests between the two sides have gone the way of the home side, with Toronto beating the Rapids in all six of their meetings in Canada.

Western Conference leaders Dallas welcome the Seattle Sounders to Texas.

Dallas are four points clear at the top of the table, while the Sounders are riding high after stealing a point from their road trip to Portland Timbers last week as Clint Dempsey's late hat-trick saw them pick up a 4-4 draw.

Real Salt Lake are the only unbeaten side in the league, Dallas aside, and can continue their impressive campaign on the road at Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their past two, but conceded goals in the final 10 minutes in each match to give up maximum points.

Salt Lake came out of their MLS Cup final replay unscathed in a 0-0 draw with Sporting Kansas City, and can stretch their run of minutes without concession beyond 235.

Eastern Conference cellar-dwellers the Montreal Impact can build on back-to-back unbeaten matches when they host the Chicago Fire.

The Impact have two draws to their name after three losses to open the season, while Fire have endured four consecutive stalemates.

The Houston Dynamo will be hungry to snap a two-match losing run, when they travel to the New England Revolution.

DC United enjoyed their first win of the season last weekend, and will look to make it two in a row when they host New York Red Bulls, who have drawn their past four.

The two worst defences in MLS this season, Portland and Chivas USA go head-to-head having both shipped 10 goals in five games.

Los Angeles Galaxy welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to California.