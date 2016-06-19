MLS Review: Big names score in New York City win

New York City's big names stepped up as they ended an MLS winless run, while there was late drama in Orlando.

Patrick Vieira's City claimed their first win in six games thanks to a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Frank Lampard, David Villa and Andrea Pirlo were on the scoresheet at Yankee Stadium as City moved within two points of Eastern Conference leaders Union.

A Thomas McNamara mishit allowed Lampard to open the scoring with a close-range finish in the eighth minute.

Good work from Jack Harrison set up Villa before Pirlo struck with a brilliant free-kick from just outside the area early in the second half.

A Roland Alberg penalty for Union gave them hope and Jason Hernandez was sent off for City, but they held on despite a late own goal from Frederic Brillant.

Orlando City were held to a 2-2 draw by the San Jose Earthquakes after a dramatic finish at Camping World Stadium.

After honouring the 49 victims of the Orlando shooting, the hosts appeared set for victory as Julio Baptista volleyed in, but Shea Salinas also struck in stoppage time.

Kelyn Rowe scored the winner as New England Revolution overcame the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 and Toronto FC edged LA Galaxy 1-0.

Marco Pappa netted in the 89th minute to see the Colorado Rapids past Chicago Fire 2-1 and Columbus Crew and Montreal Impact played out a 0-0 draw.

Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers were unable to be separated in a 2-2 draw, while Houston Dynamo's clash against DC United finished goalless.