MLS Review: Dallas robbed, Red Bulls win again

Sporting Kansas City secured a 2-0 win over FC Dallas in MLS action on Sunday, but all the talk post-game was about a controversial decision early in the contest.

Dallas should have taken a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute after a mix-up in communication between Lawrence Olum and goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Olum's backpass eluded Melia and clearly crossed the line for a goal, before the latter got back and cleared the ball back into play.

However, the match officials waved play on as they were not in a position to see if the ball had actually crossed the line.

Sporting KC then went on to take a 1-0 lead through Olum in the 43rd minute, before Benny Feilhaber doubled their advantage from the penalty spot two minutes later.

The 2-0 win sees Sporting KC jump five places into fourth in the Western Conference, while Dallas missed the opportunity to go equal top of the standings, still three points behind leaders Colorado Rapids in second.

New York Red Bulls secured their fourth straight win after holding off the Seattle Sounders 2-0.

Seattle lacked a cutting edge up front, with star striker Clint Dempsey away with the United Station national team at the Copa America Centenario.

Mike Grella was the star of the game, scoring once in each half to seal the important win for the Red Bulls.

The win now moves them up to second in the Eastern Conference on 22 points, just one behind leaders Philadelphia Union.