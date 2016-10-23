MLS Review: Dallas win Supporters' Shield, Sporting KC sneak into play-offs

A goalless draw at LA Galaxy was enough for FC Dallas to claim the MLS Supporters' Shield on a dramatic final day of the regular season, as New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips won the Golden Boot.

After leapfrogging Colorado Rapids atop the Western Conference last week, Dallas only needed a point to clinch their first Supporters' Shield - awarded to the team with the best regular-season record.

And Dallas got the result required against the already play-off bound Galaxy - third in the Western Conference - on Sunday, as they topped the standings with 60 points from 34 matches.

The Rapids finished two points adrift after being held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Houston Dynamo.

Sporting Kansas City advanced to the post-season for a sixth consecutive campaign thanks to a 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Hosts Sporting KC were barely clinging to the sixth and final play-off spot in the west, level on points but just ahead of reigning MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers on goal difference.

But goals from Benny Feilhaber and Graham Zusi guided Sporting KC to the win they needed to finish fifth, ending Portland's title defence in the process.

The Timbers suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Also making sure of their post-season places were Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders.

RSL ended the season in sixth, despite losing 2-1 to Seattle, who finished two points better off in fourth.

New York Red Bulls topped the Eastern Conference as Wright-Phillips clinched his second Golden Boot in three seasons.

Wright-Phillips took his tally to 24 goals in the Red Bulls' 2-0 victory at Philadelphia Union, who confirmed their play-off berth despite the defeat.

Runner-up was David Villa with 23 goals after he scored in New York City's 4-1 rout of Columbus Crew as he helped seal second position in the east.

Toronto FC claimed third with a 3-2 win against Chicago Fire, Orlando City downed fourth-placed DC United 4-2 to finish just a point outside the play-off spots, while New England Revolution defeated Montreal Impact 3-0.