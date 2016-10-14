MLS Review: Doyle fires Rapids to top spot

A Kevin Doyle brace helped the Colorado Rapids move top of the Western Conference in MLS on Thursday.

Doyle struck either side of a second-half Chris Wondolowski penalty as the Rapids recorded a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

The result extended the Rapids' unbeaten run to six games as they moved a point ahead of Dallas in the West.

For the Earthquakes, their slim play-off chances were officially ended.

Former Wolves and Reading striker Doyle, making his return, opened the scoring seven minutes before half-time at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Marc Burch's cross from the left was met by a diving Doyle, who headed into the top corner.

Eric Miller fouled Wondolowski in the area to give the forward a chance to equalise, which he did from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.

But Doyle restored the Rapids' lead 16 minutes later, drilling home a penalty after Fatai Alashe dragged down Dillon Powers from a corner.

The day's other game saw the Columbus Crew's play-off hopes ended as they drew 2-2 at the Chicago Fire despite an Adam Jahn brace.