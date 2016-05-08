MLS Review: Drogba rescues Montreal in eight-goal thriller

Didier Drogba scored one and set up two as Montreal Impact rallied from 4-1 down to secure a 4-4 draw against Columbus Crew in Saturday's MLS action.

Kei Kamara scored twice either side of Ignacio Piatti's goal to give Columbus a 2-1 advantage going into the half-time break at the Mapfre Stadium.

Columbus attacker Federico Higuain scored a brace of his own early in the second half to extend the home side's advantage, but Montreal did not stay down for long.

Drogba converted a spot-kick in the 57th minute before Piatti scored less than a minute later, bringing Montreal right back into the contest.

However, the visitors had to wait until stoppage time to find the equaliser, with Dominic Oduro smashing the ball home from Drogba's flick on.

The draw keeps Montreal on top of the Eastern Conference with 15 points, one ahead of second-placed Toronto, who secured a 1-0 win over FC Dallas.

Tsubasa Endoh scored the only goal of the game in the 28th minute after being set up by Sebastian Giovinco at BMO Field.

The win means Toronto have won three out of their last four games, piling the pressure on Montreal at the top of the standings.

Colorado Rapids moved atop the Western Conference table courtesy of a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

United States international Jermaine Jones scored with a well-taken finish after some great work from forward Kevin Doyle.

Colorado are now on 20 points in the standings, three above RSL who have a game in hand.

Houston Dynamo won just their second game of the season with a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City, Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Portland Timbers 2-1, and Clint Dempsey was on target as Seattle Sounders secured a 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.