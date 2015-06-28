MLS Review: Earthquakes win California Clasico, Vancouver claim top spot in West

San Jose Earthquakes came from behind to win the California Clasico on Saturday, while Vancouver Whitecaps went top in the West thanks to their brilliant away form.

The Earthquakes struck twice after half-time to defeat Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 in front of over 50,000 fans at Stanford Stadium, while Vancouver triumphed 2-1 against 10-man New England Revolution to make it three straight wins on the road.

In the 46th Cali Clasico, San Jose (16) drew within one win of the Galaxy (17) in the history of the derby but had to respond following Juninho's 17th-minute opener for the visitors.

Veteran striker Chris Wondolowski equalised in the 28th minute with a sharp volley, while defender Clarence Goodson scored just his fourth MLS goal with a powerful header seven minutes after the interval to put the Earthquakes in front, with Matias Perez Garcia setting up both goals.

Substitute Cordell Cato wrapped up the win with 18 minutes remaining, as San Jose registered their first Cali Clasico victory in six matches.

At Gillette Stadium, the Whitecaps continued their impressive run away from BC Place Stadium, with Carl Robinson's men notching their sixth road victory in 2015, two more than they have managed in front of their home fans in MLS this season.

Cristian Techera took advantage of a defensive error in the 18th minute to put the Whitecaps in front, while Octavio Rivero doubled the visitors' advantage from the spot just after the half-hour mark.

Revolution centre-back Andrew Farrell conceded the penalty and was shown a red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Teal Bunbury dragged a goal back for New England with six minutes remaining but Vancouver held on for three points, although they needed goalkeeper David Ousted to produce an impressive save to deny Juan Agudelo late on.

The win took the Whitecaps (32 points) to the top of the Western Conference standings, three ahead of Seattle Sounders, who play Portland Timbers on Sunday, with the Galaxy a point further back.

Eastern Conference leaders DC United held Toronto FC to a scoreless draw in Canada to move 11 points clear of second-placed New England (24).

Toronto (23) moved ahead of Orlando City into third on games won.

Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union both came from behind to claim 2-2 draws against Real Salt Lake and Montreal Impact, respectively, while Sporting Kansas City defeated Colorado Rapids 2-0.