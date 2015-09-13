MLS Review: Galaxy fall further in West

LA Galaxy dropped further down the Western Conference standings after FC Dallas won their third straight game in MLS.

Vancouver Whitecaps had replaced Galaxy as the West's leading team on Wednesday and Dallas pushed Bruce Arena's men down to third on Saturday with a 2-1 triumph over New York City, before the reigning MLS Cup champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Montreal Impact.

With Dallas and Galaxy level on 47 points - one behind the Whitecaps - the Californians remained third as they have one less win than the Texans.

In an even contest at the Stubhub Center in California, both sides had goals ruled out for offside - Andres Romero for Montreal in the first half and Robbie Keane for the hosts in the second - while Impact striker Didier Drogba flashed a shot just wide of the post in the closing stages.

Dallas set up their victory with two goals just before the interval with Tesho Akindele and Michel scoring stunners for the home side.

Akindele sent a rocket past New York's Josh Saunders in the 45th minute after surging in from the right flank, while Michel notched an 'olimpico' - scoring straight from a corner in first-half stoppage time.

Patrick Mullins' 70th-minute penalty gave the visitors some hope against Dallas but the home side held on for their third victory in a row.

In the Eastern Conference, DC United also missed a chance to regain top spot as they drew 1-1 at Colorado Rapids.

Steven Birnbaum's late goal at least earned DC a point, cancelling out Bobby Burling's first-half opener for the Rapids, but the capital club sit behind New York Red Bulls on goal difference.

Columbus Crew moved within a point of both the Red Bulls and DC with their 2-1 win at Philadelphia Union, while Real Salt Lake defeated Houston Dynamo 3-1 and Seattle Sounders drew 1-1 at San Jose Earthquakes.