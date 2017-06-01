MLS Review: Houston go top, Orlando bounce back

Houston Dynamo climbed to the top of the Western Conference in MLS with a resounding victory, while Orlando City returned to winning ways.

Dynamo cruised to a 5-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday to jump above Sporting Kansas City atop the table.

Alex, Mauro Manotas, Erick Torres and Leonardo were on the scoresheet, along with a Justin Schmidt own goal, in the big win.

Schmidt turned in a Manotas cross in just the third minute before Alex struck after being allowed to skip into the area following a short corner.

Manotas made it 3-0 before half-time after a clever flick from Torres, who tapped in an Alberth Elis cross in the 52nd minute.

While Joao Plata pulled a goal back for the visitors, Leonardo headed in a fifth as Houston cruised to their win.

Without Kaka, Orlando ended a six-match winless run by beating DC United 2-0.

Cyle Larin headed in a Will Johnson set-piece in the 66th minute before substitute Giles Barnes sealed the win in Orlando.

The win over struggling DC was enough to lift Orlando into third in the Eastern Conference.

New York City were held to a 2-2 draw at home to New England Revolution despite twice going ahead.

Goals from Jack Harrison and Miguel Camargo were cancelled out by Kei Kamara and Xavier Kouassi at Yankee Stadium.

Columbus Crew bounced back from their thrashing at the hands of Toronto FC, recording a 3-0 win at home to reigning MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders.