MLS Review: Nguyen breaks Orlando hearts, Dallas stay top

Lee Nguyen broke Orlando City hearts in MLS on Sunday after his stoppage-time penalty sealed a 2-2 draw for visiting New England Revolution.

Orlando lost further ground on Montreal Impact at the top of the Eastern Conference after failing to defend a one-goal lead twice against the Revolution.

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan star Kaka got the game off to the perfect start when he converted a penalty in the second minute to put Orlando 1-0 up.

Brazil international Kaka teamed up with countryman Julio Baptista from the start for the first time in Orlando colours, and it was the latter who won the penalty almost immediately from kick-off, bamboozling Andrew Farrell and Je Vaughn Watson before being brought down in the box.

The Revolution, though, equalised eight minutes before half-time when Teal Bunbury smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

The deadlock would not be broken again until stoppage-time, when Kevin Molino took advantage of the Revolution's failure to clear a corner to punch home from short distance, despite suspicions of handball.

But Orlando could not hold out for the win, after United State international Nguyen's cross cannoned off Servando Carrasco which the referee judged to have come off the defender's arm.

Nguyen stepped up after minutes of protestation from the Orlando players, and slotted home coolly to secure New England's fifth draw in seven matches.

In Sunday's only other match, FC Dallas stayed top of the Western Conference after their 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Mauro Rosales was the hero when he scored a free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box to secure his side's fifth win of the season after Dallas had gone a goal down early.

Lawrence Olum scored the opener for Sporting KC after 22 minutes before Dallas restored parity 13 minutes later through Michael Barrios, who wriggled through the visiting team's defence on the right side of the box and powered home.

The win saw Dallas move three points clear in the West after their eight games, though Real Salt Lake have two matches in hand.