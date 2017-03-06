MLS Review: Red Bulls spoil Atlanta's debut, Orlando sink NYC

New York Red Bulls did not follow the script as they upstaged MLS expansion franchise Atlanta United 2-1, while Orlando City celebrated a win in their new stadium.

Atlanta made their debut on Sunday following on from Minnesota United's bow on Friday as the league expands from 20 to 22 teams this season.

But the Red Bulls spoiled the party thanks to late goals in front of 55,297 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Led by former Argentina and Barcelona head coach Gerardo Martino, Atlanta dominated proceedings and threatened to overrun the Red Bulls, with their pace and penetration resulting in the 25th-minute opener.

BOOM. slots home the first goal in history. March 6, 2017

A cross from Tyrone Mears found its way to Yamil Asad at the back post and the Argentine midfielder - on loan from Velez Sarsfield - made no mistake from inside the six-yard box to celebrate Atlanta's first MLS goal.

Atlanta's lead should have been more and the Red Bulls capitalised in the second half thanks to Daniel Royer in the 76th minute before Tottenham loanee Anton Walkes turned the ball into his own net six minutes later as the visitors from New York silenced the hosts.

Pretty stuff from the to take the lead 2-1. March 6, 2017

It was also a landmark night as Orlando opened their new stadium with a 1-0 win over New York City.

Cyle Larin ensured Orlando's stadium opener resulted in maximum points, despite an injury to captain Kaka in the first half.

History. grabs the first goal in 's new home. March 5, 2017

Kaka was forced from the field with a hamstring strain in the 11th minute but Larin's close-range header four minutes later downed David Villa and Andrea Pirlo in front of a capacity crowd.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union played out a goalless draw.