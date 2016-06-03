MLS Review: RSL's second-half turnaround stuns NYC

A second-half turnaround from Real Salt Lake saw them claim a 3-2 win over struggling New York City in MLS action on Thursday.

Jack Harrison's 56th-minute strike had New York City 1-0 up at Yankees Stadium, but three unanswered goals from RSL saw them snatch the three points away from home.

The win helped RSL up to third in the Western Conference, five points behind leaders Colorado Rapids but with a game in hand.

Harrison's deflected effort gave New York City a deserved lead after the home side created numerous chances in the first half, most of which were wasted by captain David Villa.

Those misses came back to haunt Villa and Co. when Yura Movsisyan equalised three minutes after Harrison's goal, and Juan Martinez competed the turnaround eight minutes later.

An own goal from Frederic Brillant put RSL 3-1 ahead in the 74th minute, before a Villa penalty with three minutes remaining ensured a nervy finish for the visitors.

However, New York City failed to find an equaliser in the closing stages, meaning their winless run extended four games, with pressure mounting on coach Patrick Vieira.

FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo played out a 1-1 draw in a game that was suspended by almost two hours due to inclement weather.

The referee elected to suspend the match in the fourth minute because of the he wet conditions, with play resuming almost two hours after the ground staff at Toyota Stadium cleared as much of the water as possible.

Ryan Hollingshead put Dallas ahead in the 23rd minute after some great work down the left from Fabian Castillo.

But Ricardo Clark's goal six minutes into the second half ensured the points were shared, as Dallas missed the chance to move above Colorado in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City were involved in a scoreless draw at the StubHub Center.