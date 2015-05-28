MLS Review: Sounders go top in West, Timbers and Galaxy win

Seattle Sounders jumped to the top of the MLS Western Conference after edging Colorado Rapids by a solitary goal.

Marco Pappa was the hero for the Sounders at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday, with his 16th-minute strike enough to give the home team a 1-0 win.

Pappa controlled the ball outside the penalty, cut inside his opponent and curled his effort into the top corner of the net, leaving Rapids goalkeeper Clinton Irwin helpless.

The result sent the Sounders top in the West after 12 matches, two points clear of FC Dallas, while the Rapids remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Los Angeles Galaxy are three points adrift of the Sounders after the reigning MLS champions edged Real Salt Lake 1-0.

Juninho's seventh-minute penalty was all that separated the Galaxy and RSL as the Los Angeles franchise notched back-to-back wins and extended their unbeaten streak at Stubhub Center to 26 games.

The Brazilian coolly converted from the spot for his first regular-season goal since September 2013 after Ignacio Maganto was fouled inside the area.

RSL are three points behind the Galaxy in seventh spot.

Meanwhile, Portland Timbers returned to winning ways at the expense of Eastern Conference leaders DC United.

The Timbers ended a run of consecutive defeats thanks to Maximiliano Urruti, who scored after five minutes in a 1-0 win in Portland.

United remain top in the East, despite a three-game winless streak, while the Timbers climbed to eighth in the West.