MLS Review: Sounders return to winning ways

Jamaican defender Tyrone Mears scored with two minutes of regulation time remaining to help Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 win at home to 10-man DC United.

Mears popped up at the edge of the penalty area in the 88th minute, unleashing a thunderous shot into the roof of the net, as Western Conference high-flyers the Sounders ended a three-match losing streak in MLS.

The Sounders made the most of their numerical advantage after United forward Fabian Espindola was shown a straight red card in the 27th minute at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Friday.

Despite being a man down, Eastern Conference-leading United created opportunities away from home and they almost took a 68th-minute lead, but Taylor Kemp was denied by the top of the crossbar.

Sigi Schmid's Sounders are now level atop the Western Conference with Vancouver Whitecaps, who are due to play on Saturday, while United remain 11 points clear in the East.

In Friday's only other match, Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire played out a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first half in Houston, Patrick Nyarko equalised for the Fire with 18 minutes remaining, cancelling out Alex's 56th-minute opener.

Dynamo are ninth in the West, while the Fire are rooted to the bottom in the East.