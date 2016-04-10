MLS Review: Sporting KC, Montreal Impact go top

Sporting Kansas City bounced back from their first defeat of the season to move top of the MLS Western Conference courtesy of a 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Brazil-born American midfielder Benny Feilhaber scored his second goal in as many games in the 17th minute as Sporting KC made it four wins from their first five games of the 2016 season.

Dom Dwyer scored his third goal of the campaign to double Sporting KC's advantage on the hour-mark, before goalkeeper Tim Melia made sure they kept hold of it.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot for a handball on Ike Opara in the 64th minute, but Melia stood tall to deny Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Sporting KC's win sent them top in the west, one point ahead of both Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas, while Red Bulls are second last in the east.

Real Salt Lake kept up their unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids, while Dallas were held to a 2-2 draw at home to San Jose Earthquakes.

After a scoreless first half at Rio Tinto Stadium, Joao Plata found a winner for RSL in the 72nd minute, moving them to second on goal difference with a game in hand on Dallas.

Dallas were forced to come from behind twice against the Earthquakes, with a penalty from Tesho Akindele and an own goal from Victor Bernardez cancelling out Alberto Quintero and Chris Wondolowski's efforts for the visitors.

Montreal Impact moved top of the Eastern Conference thanks to their 2-0 win over Columbus Crew.

No one found the net in the first period but second-half goals from Hassoun Camara and Kyle Bekker sealed Impact's third win of the season, knocking Philadelphia Union off the top on goal difference.

DC United got their season off the mark after a 4-0 rout of Vancouver Whitecaps.

Fabian Espindola had DC up 2-0 early in the second half before his replacement Alvaro Saborio scored a brace of his own to round out the big win.

Meanwhile, a second-half strike from Sebastian Giovinco from a Jozy Altidore lay-off saw Toronto secure a 1-1 draw at New England Revolution.