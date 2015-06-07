MLS Review: Sporting, Whitecaps reduce Sounders' lead

Sporting Kansas City extended their unbeaten streak to seven games as they reduced the Seattle Sounders' lead in the Western Conference.

An 84th-minute penalty from Benny Feilhaber saw Sporting defeat the Sounders 1-0 in the MLS on Saturday, ending a winless run of nine league games against Seattle.

The victory took Sporting to 24 points in the West's standings, within touching distance of Seattle (26), who had not lost in four games.

Vancouver Whitecaps joined the Sounders on 26 points - but still trail on goal difference - with a 1-0 triumph over Los Angeles Galaxy, which ended the reigning champions' run of 23 home games without a loss.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei committed the foul that allowed Feilhaber to score the winner at Sporting Park, with the Swiss gloveman surging off his line in an attempt to win a 50-50 ball with Dom Dwyer.

Frei's challenge was late and high, however, and Feilhaber made no mistake from the spot.

In LA, Whitecaps winger Kekuta Manneh scored in the first half to overcome the Galaxy.

Sebastian Giovinco struck twice as Toronto FC came from behind to account for Eastern Conference leaders DC United 2-1, while Fanendo Adi produced a brace in the final five minutes to secure a 2-0 win for Portland Timbers over New England Revolution.

Chicago Fire defender Adailton notched an unfortunate brace of his own, scoring two own goals in Orlando City's 3-2 victory, while New York City claimed their maiden away win with a 2-1 triumph at Philadelphia Union.

Montreal Impact also won 2-1 at Columbus Crew.